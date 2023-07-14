Death of PSP officer prompts lawmaker to call for civil servants’ health care

Following the death of a police officer from the Public Security Police Force (PSP) after feeling unwell during a 1.8 km run, lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho has once again called for the improvement of the health care system for Macau civil servants.

The matter has already been addressed at the Legislative Assembly recently with the lawmakers linked with the Macau Civil Servants Association (ATFPM) calling for an improvement of the Civil Servants Medical Center, which he claims is an obsolete service due to the non-allocation of enough resources to pay support on time to public workers.

Pereira Coutinho added that the pandemic also led to many civil servants stopping or delaying their medical check-ups.

In mid-April, Che Sai Wang called on the government to enforce a regular and standardized medical examination for all civil servants to protect their health and, consequently, the services they provide the public, he said in a written inquiry. RM