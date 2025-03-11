DSEDJ strengthening ‘tolerance’ and ‘open-mindedness’ across various subjects

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) is focused on the moral education of local students and has been working to strengthen tolerance, open-mindedness, and respect for other cultures through various subjects in the school curriculum.

In response to an inquiry from The Times, the DSEDJ stated, “DSEDJ has always attached great importance to students’ moral education.

Under the ‘Curriculum Framework for Formal Education of the Local Education System’ and the ‘Requirements of Basic Academic Attainments for Formal Education of the Local Education System,’ qualities such as ‘understanding and respecting different languages and cultures, treating people equally, and being tolerant and open-minded’ are fostered.”

The bureau noted that these values are instilled in students “through lessons on moral and civic education, history, and languages, among others.”

This initiative comes amid several recent cases of xenophobia, including verbal and even graphic violence targeting non-Chinese communities in Macau.

Although this issue is not new, there has been an increase in expressions of extreme nationalism and assertions of Chinese superiority over other communities in Macau, particularly in social media posts and online comments.

The Times also questioned the DSEDJ regarding whether the recent emphasis on patriotism and national education in school curricula could lead to misinterpretations and a potential rise in xenophobia and racism. However, the bureau chose not to respond to this specific concern.

In its statement, the DSEDJ emphasized that it would collaborate with schools, families, and communities to implement various educational and promotional initiatives.

These efforts include school and community activities focusing on self-respect, respect for others, and fostering positive interpersonal relationships.

The bureau also stated that these activities are not limited to students, as parents are encouraged to participate alongside their children “to jointly create a harmonious environment of mutual respect.”

A study conducted by social anthropologist Vicki Igglesden, in collaboration with London’s Global University and based primarily on case studies from South Africa, revealed that “people with little formal education are particularly prone to adopting xenophobic nationalism as a strategy for distinguishing between ‘us’ and ‘them’ in their efforts to reduce complexity and anxiety.” This perspective aligns with a United Nations (UN) study on the matter, as reported by the UN’s Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, Mutuma Ruteere.

At the UN Human Rights Council in 2013, Ruteere stated, “Education plays a central role in shaping new values and attitudes and provides essential tools for addressing deep-rooted discrimination and the legacy of historical injustices.”

He further stressed, “States must ensure that school curricula contain balanced information on the contributions of minorities, migrants, and other non-dominant groups, particularly in times of economic and social unrest.”

At the same time, Ruteere warned that “the rise of extremist political parties, movements, and groups poses major challenges, especially during economic and financial crises.”

National education materials introduced

in September

New teaching materials on National Security Education, developed by the DSEDJ in collaboration with several mainland organizations, began arriving at local schools last September and have been implemented in the current academic year.

These materials are intended for all educational levels, from primary to tertiary education.

According to the DSEDJ, the bureau serves as a supporting unit for the Greater Bay Area Chinese Studies Core Curriculum Teacher Development Plan.

This initiative encourages educators to participate in annual themed training courses and organizes activities that promote traditional Chinese culture and relevant national topics.

These activities include parent-child experiences and promotional events centered around the themes of “peace” and “harmonious community.”

The DSEDJ stated that these initiatives “aim to deepen students’ understanding of traditional Chinese culture at various levels and cultivate a spirit of patriotism towards both the country and Macau.”

‘Fostering devotion

to the motherland’

as key goal

According to a DSEDJ document outlining the goals for the 2024/2025 academic year, published on August 28 last year, the bureau has identified five main objectives, with the first one being “Fostering devotion to the motherland and seizing development opportunities.”

On this subject, the DSEDJ stated, “The teaching of the two laws will be integrated into all bachelor’s degree programs, and elements of patriotism—such as affection for Macau and the motherland, as well as national security education—will continue to be reinforced through various learning activities.”

Additionally, “In line with the implementation of the Patriotic Education Law of the People’s Republic of China, a patriotic education camp will be held for Form 1 students in the 2024/2025 academic year, while study tours to the In-Depth Cooperation Zone will be arranged for Form 4 students.”