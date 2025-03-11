Committee member urges Macau to boost platform role

During the National Top Advisory Bodies Plenary Meeting, Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Standing Committee Member Lao Nga Wong urged Macau to strengthen its role as a platform for connecting China with Portuguese-speaking countries.

His remarks emphasized the importance of advancing Macau’s unique status as an international gateway.

In a speech at the 3rd Plenary Meeting of the 3rd Section of the 14th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Lao highlighted Macau’s potential to serve as a vital bridge for economic and cultural ties. He referenced President Xi Jinping’s endorsement of Macau’s capabilities during his visit last year, underscoring its relevance in fostering international relations.

“Leverage the unique role of Macau’s China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform and overseas Chinese businesses to provide multi-level services for mainland enterprises to go global through cooperation,” Lao said. He called for collaborative efforts to establish Macau as an additional international hub alongside Hong Kong.

The plenary session featured discussions from 14 CPPCC members, covering a range of issues from improving the business environment to enhancing cross-strait cultural exchanges.

Tu Haiming, deputy director of the CPPCC Committee for Liaison with Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and Overseas Chinese, reiterated the importance of shared responsibilities among governments and citizens in advancing Macau’s international role.

Gov’t implement guidelines from Two Sessions

In a concerted effort to advance the ‘One country, two systems’ principle in Macau, government officials said they are set to implement key strategies derived from the Two Sessions held in Beijing.

According to statements issued by the city’s secretaries, these measures aim to foster economic diversification, ensure stability, and improve the well-being of residents.

Additionally, they focus on developing the Macau-Hengqin interconnection, deepening international exchanges, and enhancing the region’s integration into the broader national development framework. Victoria Chan