Dengue fever risk high in Macau

Health authorities have warned residents to guard against dengue fever after weeks of heavy rainfall and high humidity. “Macau is experiencing a high-risk season and the probability of local cases arising has not been excluded,” the statement said. The Aedes Albopictus (tiger mosquito) species can transmit dengue fever and is common in Macau, preferring small pools of stagnant water. The bureau noted neighboring regions, such as Singapore and Malaysia, have seen significant increases in Dengue Fever cases this year. Local cases have also been reported in Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

