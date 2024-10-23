Direct baggage drop-off to HKIA expanded to 21 airlines

The service allowing passengers from Macau to check in their baggage at the Macau Port of Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge (HKZMB) while traveling abroad via the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has been significantly expanded, the service provider announced.

The number of airlines offering this service has increased now to a total of 21, with the addition of major carriers to Europe, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Newly participating airlines include Air France, KLM, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Air China, China Southern Airlines, Vietnam Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Thai Airways International, Garuda Indonesia and Ethiopian Airlines.

These 12 new carriers join the nine airlines that were already part of the service, including Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Express, Hong Kong Airlines, Greater Bay Area Airlines, China Airlines, EVA Air, Mandarin Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Asiana Airlines.

This service is only available for passengers who purchase direct bus tickets to HKIA and have direct or connecting flights booked through the same airline. RM