Driver arrested for suspected drunk hit-and-run

A 28-year-old Macau man has been arrested for a suspected drunk driving hit-and-run that injured a 68-year-old mainland woman, Public Security Police (PSP) said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night on Avenida Wai Long in Taipa, near the airport.

The woman and a companion were attempting to cross the road when they were hit by a private car, as seen in a clip that circulated on social media. The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Responding officers found the injured woman unconscious and brought her to the hospital with head and hand lacerations, as well as a fractured pelvis. Her present condition is stable.

Police located the involved vehicle and returned with the driver to the police station. An alcohol test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.7 grams per liter, above the legal limit of 0.5. Damage to the car matched the collision.

The driver claimed he had drinks after the incident and was picking up a friend. The driver now faces charges of hit-and-run, abandonment, negligent injury and drunk driving.

He was transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office yesterday for further investigation. The PSP continue to investigate the case.

Authorities reiterated the importance of using designated pedestrian crossings and urged all drivers to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol. Staff Reporter