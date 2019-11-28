Drone activity banned during handover celebration

The Macau government will ban all unmanned aircraft activities during the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the special administrative region next month to ensure that the celebrations will take place in a safe environment.

The notice was published in yesterday’s Official Gazette and will cover a period of nine days in December.

In accordance with the powers granted to the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) on the prohibition and restriction of flying areas as stipulated in Article 66 of the Air Navigation Regulation of Macau, the AACM will ban all unmanned aircraft activities from December 14 to 22 over the skies of the whole territory to ensure that the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the Macau SAR will be held under safe circumstances.

One exception to the above notice is unmanned aircraft operations performed by the SAR government, which may be used to record the landmark celebrations.

The AACM states that anyone who violates the above prohibition will be fined between 2,000 and 20,000 patacas by the authority. DB