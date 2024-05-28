Drunk driver crash hospitalized

A suspected drunk driver was hospitalized after crashing his car into a rock wall in Zone A of the new landfills early Monday, according to police. The single-vehicle crash occurred around 1 a.m. on Avenida Doutor Ma Man Kei, when the 35-year-old Macau man’s car struck the wall. He suffered bruising to his hands and feet but was conscious and in a stable condition when taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. Public Security Police said the man registered a blood alcohol content level of 1.83 grams per liter on a breath test, above China’s legal limit of 0.02. He is being investigated on suspicion of drunk driving. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Related