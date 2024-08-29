DSAL, FAOM to hold three job-matching session

The Labour Affairs Bureau and the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) are set to host three industry-specific job matching sessions during the first week of September, featuring a total of 519 job vacancies. Applications are being accepted from yesterday to Sep. 2. On Sep. 3, a session for the cleaning industry will offer 118 positions, including supervisors and security guards. That afternoon, the catering industry will present 154 vacancies. Finally, on Sep. 5, the hotel industry will hold a session with 247 openings, including roles for restaurant managers and chefs.

Related