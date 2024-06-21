DSAL to co-host three job matching events

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the Macau Federation of Trade Unions will jointly organize three industry-specific job-matching events next week, offering a total of 345 job openings. Online registration will begin today. On June 27, the “Life Retail Industry Job Matching” event will be held at the Macau Federation of Trade Unions Building in Sai Van, providing 188 job openings. On June 28, the “Hotel Industry Job Matching” event at the Grand Lisboa Hotel will provide 106 job openings, including front desk staff, uniformed staff, and customer service-training officers. Additionally, the “Pre-employment Training Program” offers 1,065 job openings, with applications closing on June 28.

