The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) said it will continue to cooperate with the big six and launch at least six job-matching sessions with a total of 1,457 job vacancies. Macau residents who intend to apply can apply online from today until June 25. Also, the DSAL will hold three industry-specific matching sessions June 8 and 9, involving high-end retail and hotel industries. A total of 337 job vacancies will be provided.

