DSAMA is monitoring beach bacteria

The Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) stated that it is aware of recently reported cases of Vibrio vulnificus bacterial infections on Macau beaches and has taken measures to enhance sanitation of the affected areas, the bureau said in a statement to the Times.

After a report from the Health Bureau (SSM) on two recent cases of bacterial infection caused by dead fish on the beaches of Hac Sa and Cheoc Van, DSAMA said in response to inquiries that, “According to the SSM, Vibrio vulnificus is a commonly found bacteria. Since nature and wildlife may contain naturally occurring bacteria, it is advisable for members of the public to avoid entering the sea water if they have wounds and to be careful of animals in the wild.”

The bureau also advised beachgoers and visitors to be vigilant of their hygiene and safety during beach visits.

DSAMA noted that while dead fish occasionally wash up on the beach, regular inspections by DSAMA staff found that “there is no abnormal increase in the number of dead fish.”

An agreement between DSAMA and the beachside cleaning company states that, “The cleaning company will carry out comprehensive cleaning work at the beach twice a day, usually before the daily peak flow of people.”

Lifeguards will also assist in cleaning those areas, should dead fish appear outside of these scheduled times.

DSAMA concluded by affirming that the bureau “will pay close attention to the health reports and disease prevention recommendations for beaches from relevant departments such as the Health Bureau and the Municipal Affairs Bureau, to review the application and use by organizers of beach activity accordingly.”