DSAMA: Marine debris issues under control

Marine and beach litter issues stemming from recent weather events in Macau are under control, according to the Maritime Affairs and Water Bureau (DSAMA).

In response to a written question from lawmaker Leong Sun Iok, DSAMA director Susana Wong Soi Man explained that heavier than usual rainfall in recent months caused debris such as withered plant branches and household waste to wash ashore from the upper Pearl River areas.

Leong had noted abnormal conditions at Cheoc Van and Hac Sa beaches after heavy rain or bad weather, with surges in dead tree branches and household garbage. Beach refuse was significantly higher in June than normal periods, and beach water samples failed water quality tests multiple times since late May. He urged regional cooperation to enhance marine health.

To expedite cleanup efforts, DSAMA deployed additional manpower and the street cleaning contractor increased beach cleaning. Heavy April-June rainfall in upper Pearl River regions carried garbage downstream, with tides and waves pushing some back onto Macau shores and rapidly increasing amounts in local waters and beaches.

Macau works closely with Zhuhai and Guangdong through cooperation groups to notify each other of sudden environmental incidents and cross-border pollution data. With stabilized weather and inter-departmental communication, the situations have been brought under control, said the Bureau.

The Environmental Protection Bureau continuously monitors local waters, assesses quality changes, and requires pollution prevention from sea project contractors. It also studies coastal discharge points and implements targeted remedial measures with partners to boost the local coastal water environment quality over time, citing completed improvement works. Victoria Chan