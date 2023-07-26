DSAT soon to launch a new tender for taxi licenses

A new public tender for the acquisition of taxi operation licenses will be soon launched, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced. The announcement follows calls from both users and industry in light of the lack of vehicles currently in operation and a significant number of licenses due to expire within a short period.

This will be the first tender for taxi licenses held by the government since 2018.

While preparing for the new licensing tenders, the same bureau yesterday launched applications for four training courses for taxi drivers, to take place in August.

There will be a total of 160 available places for the courses open to all residents of Macau over 18 years of age who possess a driving license. The duration of the DSAT taxi driver’s course is two days.

According to official statistics, there are currently over 1,600 taxis operating in Macau, of which 300 are the so-called Radio Taxis (operating on call).

Industry data shows that before the pandemic, over 1,800 taxis were operating in Macau, but the market has since shrunk by about 30%. Officials from the taxi drivers’ associations claim that no more than 1,400 taxis are currently operating, some of which will soon to be forced to stop due to the expiration of their licenses.

According to Tony Kuok, president of the Taxi Drivers Mutual Association, about 100 licenses are due to expire early next year.

Kuok was one of the first to publicly call for changes to the sector to attract more drivers, right after the reopening of the borders and the return of a large number of visitors who, like locals, often require taxi services.