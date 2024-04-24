DSEDJ introduces system to monitor instances of students remaining unaccompanied

The government is planning to enhance its campus crisis management plan where the system will assess students’ situations and offer counseling services to them when needed, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has announced.

This comes after a case of an unattended student who remained at a fast-food restaurant overnight.

After a concerning social media post surfaced showing a junior high school student alone at a fast-food restaurant late at night, authorities quickly mobilized to address the situation and ensure the student’s wellbeing.

According to Wong Ka Ki, the DSEDJ deputy director, the relevant student was promptly followed up by the school and student counselors. Wong emphasized that the authorities have a robust campus crisis management mechanism in place and, upon learning of the incident, they immediately launched a campus liaison network with relevant departments to understand the situation and provide counseling services as needed.

The official said that the mechanism ensures that the authorities are aware of such incidents and can provide counseling services and necessary follow-up for the students involved.

Wong clarified that, contrary to earlier reports, the student had not been missing from the residential care home for several days. Rather, the student only failed to return to the home on the day in question. Wong stated that, according to the established protocols, the home notifies the security police and other departments if a resident does not return within a certain period.

The Judiciary Police, who initially investigated the case, has reiterated that their role is to investigate and prevent criminal cases. They will only intervene if the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) and the DSEDJ suspect any criminal offenses.

The IAS, which has been providing temporary care, counseling, and other services to the student, has urged the student’s parents to fulfill their responsibilities. However, the bureau did not specify further measures or whether the care home would be investigated.

Authorities have assured the public that student safety is their top priority and that the coordination and handling of this case complied with the current procedures in place. Staff Reporter