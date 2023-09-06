DSEDJ: More foreign tertiary students than pre-Covid in new school year

This school year has seen more international students in tertiary education than the period before Covid-19, the director of Education and Youth Development, Kong Chi Meng, said in a statement yesterday.

The education bureau held a closed-door meeting with the management of local higher education institutions yesterday morning to discuss plans for this academic year.

Kong sees this scenario as a reflection of Macau-based institutions gaining increased international recognition and appeal. Nonetheless, he did not disclose how many international students are studying at local tertiary education institutions, their proportion compared to the total number of students, their place of origin or the specific disciplines and levels of their study.

He said several local tertiary institutions have achieved improved results in global rankings, global influence indices and global disciplinary rankings. Three local tertiary education projects have received national awards for pedagogical achievements. Moreover, a number of local teachers and students have received national awards in research or technology, with many achievements in areas such as technology, academics, literature, sports and entrepreneurship.

He also did not miss the chance to emphasize the support provided by national authorities and leaders – in particular President Xi Jinping – for local tertiary education development. He said that Xi’s letter in response to Macau University of Science and Technology’s report on the progress of the local artificial satellite was encouraging.

The statement also noted that topics related to mental and physical healthcare were covered at the meeting.

The bureau hopes that institutions will offer understanding and care to students “in all directions and angles,” provide them with “appropriate assistance and support,” and guide them to establish “correct values.” Students should also be reminded of physical and financial safety.