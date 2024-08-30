DSEDJ refines education system to focus on job skills for the future

As Macau prepares for the upcoming 2024/2025 academic year, the government’s Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) is focused on expanding international partnerships and equipping students with the skills needed for the future.

With over 80,000 students served across 10 higher education institutions and 76 non-tertiary schools, DSEDJ’s plan aims to better develop “adequate economic diversification.”

A core priority, according to DSEDJ, is to “continuously promote and co-ordinate the development of local higher education institutions in the direction of the key industries and the internationalization of higher education.”

The government is fostering partnerships with international organizations and key industry sectors to improve disciplinary distribution, expand and deepen co-operation in scientific research and education, and actively encourage joint cultivation programs between both local and external institutions.

In addition, the government continues to support Portuguese language studies to cultivate bilingual talent.

As stated, the government will “reinforce Portuguese language learning in non-higher education with the continuation of the Navigation Scheme in Portuguese Language Learning. This will systematically enhance students’ overall proficiency in Portuguese language learning.”

The government also aims to launch joint academic programs in collaboration with Portuguese higher education institutions, so as to support Macau students’ pursuit of further studies in Portugal. “This will help to facilitate a holistic development of Chinese-Portuguese bilingual interdisciplinary talents.”

In terms of curriculum development, DSEDJ has introduced a newly revised ‘Curriculum Framework for Formal Education of Local Education System’ and relevant ‘Requirements of Basic Academic Attainments.’

“These two introductions will be implemented in an orderly manner, strengthening student learning outcomes, such as in coding, artificial intelligence, and integrated applied skills.

Educational supports on all fronts will be offered to schools and teaching staff to assist educators in carrying out the curriculum,” said the DSEDJ.

Aside from these academic changes, the government has also “actively encourage[d] higher and non-higher education institutions to improve their disaster prevention plans,” and has also conducted “regular inspections of campus and dormitory environments as well as the maintenance of fire safety equipment.”

Additionally, it supports the efforts of the working group on physical and mental health at school in enriching supplementary materials on mental health, promoting and spreading “the message of positive energy on campus.”

Victoria Chan