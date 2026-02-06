DSI online and self-service kiosks temporarily halted

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) will conduct a network system upgrade from midnight to 2 a.m. tomorrow. During this period, the “Electronic Identity” and “My Border Crossing” services will operate normally, the bureau informed. However, some services or functions provided through the “Macao One Account” and “Business and Associations Platform”, as well as some functionalities of the self-service kiosks installed in different service centers, are likely to be affected and could experience temporary instability or intermittent interruptions.

