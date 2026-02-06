PJ reports record increase in adolescent assistance

The Judiciary Police (PJ) reported a 64% increase in adolescent assistance cases last year, the highest on record. Most affected were secondary and university students, frequently experiencing emotional distress related to academic pressures. Authorities have improved communication and support through established liaison mechanisms and urged parents to prioritize their children’s mental health. The police also emphasized serious concerns over suicide-related cases and the need for effective social media outreach to provide the public with accurate information.

