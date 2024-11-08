DSOP unveils tender results for primary court building construction

The Public Works Bureau (DSOP) has opened the proposals received during the public tender for the construction of the Primary Court building located in the Nam Van Lake area of the city. The public opening of proposals occurred on Nov. 7, with a total of 23 bids submitted for the project.

The proposed contract prices for the “Construction Contract for the Facilities of the Base Judicial Court in Lots C1 to C4 – Superstructure Work” ranged from over MOP652 million to over MOP782 million. The overall execution time for the project is set at 702 working days, covering an area of 6,235m² with eight floors and four basement floors, and a gross construction area of approximately 57,431.30m².

The contract includes the construction of the superstructure and decorative works for the Court of First Instance on lots C1, C3, and C4, as well as the remodeling of the existing Court of First Instance on lot C2. Foundation and basement works are scheduled for completion in the first half of the upcoming year, with superstructure work commencing immediately after.

The project has two targets that must be executed: the completion of roofing within a maximum of 345 working days, focusing on lots C1, C3, and C4; and the completion of building within a maximum of 515 working days, with conditions provisionally accepted for buildings in lots C1, C3, and C4. VC