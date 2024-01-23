Economic benefits mitigate concert woes: Ao Ieong

Concerts such as those last weekend at Taipa’s Olympic Sport Stadium carry an important economic benefit in the attraction of tourists, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, said yesterday.

Ao Ieong was speaking to Chinese language media on the sidelines of the Lunar New Year Luncheon with Chinese-language news organizations.

She was responding to questions about complaints from residents in the surrounding areas of the Stadium and Taipa Old Village.

She noted that while such events bring clear benefits, there is room to improve aspects such as traffic control, crowd flow, event size and performance schedules.

She hopes a balance can be found to minimize the events’ impacts on residents’ lives while attracting tourists to Macau, which is a government goal.

Asked if similar events will soon be authorized, considering the adverse public opinion, Ao Ieong said the government will consider public opinion and review procedures when deciding how to proceed.

She said the government cannot establish or change a policy because of an isolated event but that it needs to act comprehensively.

Ao Ieong said it would be easier for the government or the organizers if concerts could be held in the integrated resorts, but this would reduce the benefits for the wider community.

She said other venues could be considered if they meet the conditions for hosting such events.

The Jockey Club or the Macao East Asian Games Dome could be considered as concert venues, she said, adding that in the Northern District, the former Canidrome is also a possibility, although on a smaller scale.

The Secretary said that, in general, the conditions were not that bad, and the concerts did not cause that much chaos or accidents.

She called on residents to be more understanding of the government’s efforts to expand the source of tourists and diversify the economy.

There were two concerts Saturday and Sunday, featuring Korean boy band “Seventeen,” which filled Taipa’s streets with thousands of fans.

Residents filed several complaints protesting the high volume of the music, the traffic congestion and the construction of the stage, among other aspects.

The most chaotic moments occurred after the concerts.

Fans exited the Stadium in such numbers that they exceeded the capacity of the surrounding streets and roads.

Public transport also struggled to cope with the spike in demand.

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced yesterday that several bus stops surrounding the Stadium would be closed from as early as 10 a.m. Jan. 20 until the following day.

The bus stops at Jardim de Va Pou, Mei Keng Garden, and Jockey Club, were also suspended from 8 p.m. Jan. 20 and 21 as was the operation of the Light Rapid Transit – Stadium Station and respective pedestrian flyovers.

These were not the only concerts held over the weekend in Taipa.

Galaxy Arena, just a few hundred meters away, hosted on Sunday another mega-event of the same kind with the concert of the American pop rock band “One Republic.”

K-pop concert organizers apologize

The organizers of the two K-pop concerts held at the Taipa’s Olympic Sports Stadium have apologized for the inconvenience caused to locals.

Residents living near the Olympic Sports Centre complained about the noise and light pollution caused by the group’s performances as well as restrictions on access to, and the use of, public transport.

However, the company behind the musical performances, “Supernoize Group,” argued the event had attracted over 40,000 spectators.

The president of The Industry and Commerce Federation of Islands of Macao said the event had increased the business of local businesses by between 30% to 50% compared to normal days in Taipa and Coloane.