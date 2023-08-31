Eddie Kou replaced at the helm of SAFP, Ng Wai Han new director

The director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP), Eddie Kou, will today end his term in the post. Deputy director Ng Wai Han will become SAFP director from Sept. 1 for a period of one year.

The new roles, determined by the Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, were published yesterday in the government’s official gazette.

Kou will now head the Legal and Judicial Training Centre (CFJJ) in an appointment valid for one year.

The CFJJ operates under the Legal Affairs Bureau and is considered a public vocational school institution. Kou has been the SAFP director since 2015.

Kou has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Jinan, a master’s degree in economic law from Sun Yat-Sen University and a doctorate in public administration from the Renmin University of China.

Ng has a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in criminal law, both from Sun Yat-Sen University.

Since she joined the SAFP in June 2020, Ng has overseen several aspects related to the reform of public administration and has been the face of the Macao One Account’s new functionalities.

In June, during a press conference that presented the public consultation on the amendments to the electoral laws in Macau, Kou was misinterpreted by the simultaneous interpretation to Portuguese saying that “permanent residents of Macau who do not have Chinese nationality don’t have the capacity of eligibility” for the Legislative Assembly elections. The Times later learned this was the interpreter-translator’s misinterpretation of the director’s words.