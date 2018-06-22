Edmund Ho and Lionel Leong visit Lisbon

Edmund Ho, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and former Chief Executive, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, Augusto Santos Silva, in Lisbon on June 19. Ho was accompanied by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lionel Leong.

The Macau delegation is visiting Portugal for an event to mark the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Forum Macau). According to a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau, both parties exchanged views on enhancing economic and trade, tourism, culture, and education cooperation between Macau and Portugal.

Edmund Ho stated during the meeting that the success in the implementation of “One country, two systems” in Macau “demonstrated the powerful vitality of this principle, and the sincere commitment shown by China and Portugal, to the Sino-Portuguese Joint Declaration.” He said that Portuguese culture and Portuguese residents played important roles in Macau.

The former CE also noted that the master development plan of the Greater Bay Area is about to be launched. As one of the Greater Bay Area cities, Macau is expected to build on its advantages in order to assist enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries to operate in the Greater Bay Area.

Leaders of some major financial institutions in mainland China also took part in the visit to Lisbon with the aim of facilitating in-depth and systematic cooperation and promoting the development of Macau’s specialized financial businesses.

The Portuguese Foreign Minister said that Portugal and China have long maintained a good relationship, with frequent high-level exchanges. Santos Silva stated Portugal looked forward to exporting more Portuguese products, such as meat products, into the Chinese market. He also argued that Macau has been enriched by Portuguese culture.

The Portuguese Republic’s Secretary of State of Internationalisation, Eurico Brilhante Dias, also attended the meeting with the Macau delegation. He said the Portuguese Government attached great importance to convention and exhibition activities in Macau, and would this year again assign officials and organize participation by Portuguese enterprises and exhibitors in the annual Macau International Trade and Investment Fair.

China’s Ambassador to Portugal, Cai Run, also attended the meeting, and hosted a banquet for the Macau delegation in the evening.

