Eduardo Flores offers an insight into Macau’s architecture over the past 40 years

Proof of Life (Prova de Vida) is the title of an exhibition by the architect Eduardo Flores, and aims not only to provide a retrospective over his 40-year career as an architect in Macau but also strives to go beyond that, offering an insight of the local architecture from the 1980s to the present day.

The exhibition shows not only Flores’ projects, but many collaborations, unbuilt projects, and ideas, some of which have never progressed beyond a sketch.

In addition to showcasing photographs, drawings, and other project-related documentation, it also shares stories and thoughts from the author about the projects and the behind-the-scenes of some of the most iconic works in Macau, from buildings and multifunctional venues to overpasses.

“It’s an unfiltered display, which means that there are a lot of mistakes and imperfections. It is not just personal in the sense of showcasing only my work, but it also often touches on the works of other architects in Macau, and works for which I have submitted proposals and tendered designs for projects that were eventually built by others,” the architect said.

In the exhibition, the audience, especially those from younger generations, can gain insights into a Macau they have never experienced. In this way, the audience can develop an understanding of some of the city’s existing structures, which reflect the thinking at the time on urban growth.

“It showcases my life in architecture, not just my architectural creations, and that is why the book (available at the exhibition) is also titled – ‘A Biography in Architecture,’” Flores remarked.

Inviting the viewers to explore various moments and architectural developments chronologically, the exhibition is featured at the lower-ground floor level of Casa Garden (Orient Foundation). It includes some indispensable pieces such as the first building designed by the architect in Macau and some of the most emblematic structures like the Cheoc Van Swimming Pool, the Islands Healthcare Center, the overpasses of NAPE, as well as several facilities built for the telecommunications company CTM.

While exploring the different projects on display, the architect admits that not all of them have aged well, with some projects undergoing repeated change over time and losing their identity and, in some cases their original purpose, in the process.

Cheoc Van pool has been ‘mistreated’

Among the works that endured mistreatment is the swimming pool of Cheoc Van. The author describes the swimming pool as having been “tortured” and “disfigured” in its essence. This is something that the architect views with some sadness but also notes that most people continue to nominate it as their favorite pool facility in Macau, a testament to the enduring appeal of the original design.

“The idea was to make a swimming pool that would cater for people who are not fans of swimming pools, including myself,” the author explained. The Cheoc Van pool continues to be one of his most widely recognized works.

Some buildings ‘age well’

On the other hand, there are some buildings that he claims have “aged well” and that “are now prettier than when they were initially built.” Among these, he highlighted the ‘Cell Site 2’ from CTM, located at Taipa’s Hill.

“It’s very beautiful now. The way the building connected with nature and the greenery around it is just very beautiful and this makes me very happy. Everything fell in place – the way the concrete aged, the way the humidity set in some areas […] it resulted in something even better than I expected,” he said.

The architect also noted that the aging and the way architectural structures decay is also one of the leitmotifs of the exhibition. Flores sought to communicate the idea that “buildings decay not just through the passage of time but also due to mistreatment.” He added, “the architecture and the cities are just like people: they need continuous care, otherwise they are gone.”

The NAPE concrete ‘sculptures’

An enthusiast of concrete as a construction material, Flores takes joy in his work on the overpasses that link the ZAPE to the NAPE area in central Macau for several reasons.

“Firstly, it was a challenge as an architect to collaborate with engineers. Secondly, I love to work with concrete. There is also a very amusing story about those overpasses. I once got stopped on the street and complimented by a man, who I recognized as one of the great sculptors of Macau. He complimented me for my beautiful sculptures [referring to the overpasses]. This encounter left me floored, as it was a huge compliment.”

Beyond the exhibition

Having commenced on Sept. 5, the exhibition will run until Sept. 17. It will feature talks and seminaries primarily directed towards architects and urban planners as part of training activities organized by the Architecture, Engineering and Urban Planning Council (CAEU). The first talk was presented on the opening day, and two more are scheduled for Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. The final seminar is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.