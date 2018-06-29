Education | IPM holds graduation ceremony

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM) yesterday held the graduation ceremony for the academic year 2017-2018, where 660 students were bestowed with a bachelor’s degree. The ceremony was initiated with a flag-raising ceremony accompanied by the national anthem.

Acting Chief Executive of Macau, Sonia Chan, officiated the ceremony, and reiterated the SAR government’s strategies of “Developing Macau with Education” and “Constructing Macau with Talents”.

The graduation ceremony was held at the IPM Sports Pavilion in the afternoon.

The distinguished guests, graduating students and their family members and friends, altogether numbering 3,000, attended the ceremony.

In her speech, Chan stated that the SAR government was resolute in integrating efforts from all walks of life in the society to escort higher education to a new stage. She added that the SAR government will continue to support IPM to exploit its advantages of nurturing practical talents and support the institution in optimizing its educational review preparations.

Chan also urged the graduates to strive, to participate and to develop in the new era, actualizing their dreams and personal values with diligence and intelligence.

IPM President Prof. Lei Heong Iok said in his speech that the university has become a favorable higher education institution among the local and overseas students, and has produced since 1999 about 18,000 graduates jointly or independently recruited by its 37 degree programs.

He attributed the success of the institution to guidance from the local government, adding that “the achievements of IPM, one public higher education institution, mirror authentically the continual development and progress of higher education in Macau – as well as those of society, culture and economy in Macau – since its return to the Motherland.”

Lei wished all the graduates a bright and promising future and anticipated more concern and support for talent-training from the society.

