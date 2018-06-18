Education | Leadership development program open for enrollment

Enrollment for the fifth module of the Global Leadership Development Program Series: International Integrated Resort Management is now open. The University of Macau’s (UM) Asia-Pacific Academy of Economics and Management (APAEM) and the Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) jointly organize the event. The program will take place in Kyushu and Nagasaki, Japan, from July 21 to 23. Scholars and industry experts from Macau and Japan will give lectures and exchange ideas with the participants during the program.

The three-day module will be focused on the current development of integrated resorts in Japan. Participants will have the opportunity to learn theoretical knowledge from scholars from Macau and Japan, hear industry leaders share their experience and insights, go on site visits, and take part in group discussions and cultural exchange activities. This module is specially designed for senior executives working in international integrated resorts or the gaming industry; senior government officials; as well as scholars, researchers, senior consultants, and administrative personnel in related fields.

Every year, the APAEM organizes a variety of executive development programs and invites scholars and industry experts to give lectures on various topics, with the aim of nurturing more internationally competitive and socially responsible leaders for Macau and the Asia-Pacific region. The previous four modules, focused on hospitality and MICE, were held in Macau, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Singapore and Seoul (South Korea). Interested parties may submit their completed enrollment form and required documents to the APAEM by June 30.

