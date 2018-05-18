Education | UM Rector visits different sectors of local community

The recently appointed rector of the University of Macau (UM), Yonghua Song, has been visiting different government departments and sectors of the local community in order “to collect suggestions on the UM’s future development.”

According to a statement issued yesterday by the UM, Song expressed hopes to work together with all sectors “in order to develop UM into an outstanding university that roots itself in Macau, integrates itself into the Greater Bay Area and relates itself vis-à-vis China and beyond.”

The UM Rector had meetings with the Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, and visited many institutions, including the S. Januário central hospital, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Macau, the Macau Foundation, the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau, the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Daily News, and Teledifusão de Macau (TDM).

During the meetings, Song said that UM will continue to “promote the integration of academia, research and industry to make more technological transfers possible and will also work hard to contribute in such areas as building Macau into a smart city, refining its health care and basic education systems.”

