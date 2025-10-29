Elderly services plan first phase hits 99% completion

The interdepartmental steering committee for elderly protection held a summary sharing session yesterday to review the 2016–2025 10-Year Action Plan for Elderly Services. The first phase of the plan achieved a completion rate of 99.3%.

During this period, a total of 444 measures were implemented across four key areas: healthcare and social services, rights protection, social participation, and living environment.

Notable achievements include the launch of the Macao Union Hospital, the establishment of a dementia diagnosis and treatment center, the enactment of the Elderly Rights Protection Legal System, the implementation of double-tier social security system, expansion of branch campuses of the Seniors’ Academy, and waivers of bus fares for seniors.

Yesterday, director of the Social Welfare Bureau, Wilson Hon, noted that by 2029 Macau will enter a super-aged society, with the elderly population rising to 21.4%. In response, the next 10-year action plan will focus on comprehensive health, smart technology, the silver economy, and creating an age-friendly, inclusive environment.

He added that government bus fare subsidies have encouraged elderly mobility, benefiting approximately 270 million trips between 2016 and August 2025, with total funding reaching around MOP1.21 billion.

