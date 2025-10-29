Lawmakers call on alignment to capitalize on 15th Five-Year Plan opportunities

18 of the 33 legislators in the eighth Legislative Assembly (AL) focused their inaugural pre-agenda speeches yesterday on the national “15th Five-Year Plan,” highlighting the city’s need to actively integrate into the broader national development framework to drive economic transformation, improve residents’ quality of life, and bolster social stability.

The pre-agenda speeches, delivered by all legislators except the president, provided an early platform for lawmakers to outline priorities and signal alignment with national development strategies ahead of the AL’s legislative work.

Si Ka Lon noted, “This year marks the conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan and the planning phase for the 15th Five-Year Plan,” suggesting that Macau should proactively align with national development strategies, particularly by relaxing restrictions in industrial policies and business access.

Ella Lei emphasized that the 15th Five-Year Plan adopted during the plenary session “emphasizes high-quality development,” calling for more substantive policies to promote the upgrading of traditional industries.

Leong Pou U expressed hope for improved labor standards during this period, urging the Macau government to “expedite research on annual leave and maternity leave policies.”

Ngan Iek Hang stressed the importance of seizing new national opportunities, stating, “We need to accelerate the moderate diversification of the economy and intensify efforts to attract investment.”

Chui Sai Peng highlighted the critical importance of technological innovation, suggesting a synergistic development of science popularization and technological innovation.

Ip Sio Kai called for enhanced communication with relevant ministries to ensure effective alignment with the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Wong Kit Cheng stressed the need to deepen regional collaboration and talent cultivation to contribute to Macau’s strengths.

Ho Ion Sang pointed out the necessity to proactively align with the 15th Five-Year Plan, urging, “We must seize these opportunities.”

Vong Hou Piu proposed developing the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries into an economic and trade hub, while Joey Lao emphasized that the 15th Five-Year Plan period is crucial for transformation, calling for “new momentum to support enterprise transformation.”

Angela Leong re-elected

During its second plenary session yesterday, the eighth Legislative Assembly (AL) voted on simple resolutions concerning the composition of the Committee on Rules and Statutes, three standing committees, and three follow-up committees, while also re-electing indirectly-elected lawmaker Angela Leong as president of the AL Administration Committee, she won the position with just one blank vote cast.

At the outset of the meeting, André Cheong, president of the Legislative Assembly, announced that the seating arrangement for legislators had been finalized and expressed his commitment to working alongside all legislators over the next four years to fulfill their duties and contribute to Macao’s development.

He stated, “New legislators, including myself, will be using the voting system for the first time today,” and urged experienced legislators to assist any newcomers who might forget how to operate the system, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and support.

Under the fourth agenda item – the election of the Administrative Committee president – Leong was elected after receiving 32 votes, along with congratulations from all members.

Additionally, the first agenda item – a simple resolution concerning the composition of the Charter and Term Membership Committee – and the second and third agenda items – resolutions regarding the establishment, number, name, and composition of the standing and follow-up committees – were all passed by a simple majority, with no objections raised.

All four agenda items completed in 15 minutes

The first standing committee and the follow-up committee on land and public concessions consist of 10 members: Wong Kit Cheng, Lei Leong Wong, Jose Chui Sai Peng, Lam Fat Iam, Lei Wun Kong, Che Sai Wang, Wong Chon Kit, Kevin Ho King Lun, Joey Lao Chi Ngai, and Ella Lei Cheng I.

Meanwhile, the second standing committee and the follow-up committee on public finance also comprise 10 members, including Ip Sio Kai, Lam Lon Wai, Vong Hou Piu, Kou Ngon Seng, Lee Koi Ian, Chao Ka Chon, Chan Hao Weng, Wong Ka Lon, Becky Song Pek Kei, and Ngan Iek Hang.

The third standing committee and the follow-up committee on public administration feature 11 members: Leong Sun Iok, Leon Hong Sai, Si Ka Lon, Angela Leong, Jose Pereira Coutinho, Leong Pou U, Iau Teng Pio, Chan Lai Kei, Loi I Weng, Ma Chi Seng, and Kou Kam Fai.

Additionally, the committee on rules and terms of office includes Jose Chui, Iau Teng Pio, Lei Wun Kong, Angela Leong, Ip Sio Kai, Wong Kit Cheng, and Becky Song. Each committee will subsequently elect its own chairperson and secretary.

