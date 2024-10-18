Mass baccarat revenue strong despite quarterly dip

Mass baccarat revenue reached MOP34.09 billion in the third quarter of 2024, according to figures released by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), comprising 61% of total gaming revenues for the period.

While the latest mass baccarat figure represents a slight 1.6% decline from the previous quarter, it was still 11.5% higher than the same period in 2019 and up 14.5% year-over-year. Total gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the quarter reached approximately MOP55.7 billion, down sequentially but higher than both 2019 and 2023 levels.

In contrast, the VIP baccarat segment continues its multi-year decline, generating just MOP13.08 billion in the third quarter, accounting for 23.5% of total revenues. This figure was down 57.9% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, despite an 11.2% increase from the third quarter of 2023.

Mass-market casino gambling, such as slot machine play, brought in revenue of MOP42.52 billion in the third quarter, accounting for 76.5% of the total GGR of MOP55.60 billion. Slot machine revenue stood at almost MOP3.12 billion, representing a 5.6% market share, down 2.9% sequentially but up 9.3% year-over-year. VC