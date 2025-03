An elderly woman lost HKD420,000 to a “Guess Who” phone scam. She received a call last Thursday from someone posing as her son, claiming he was at a police station and needed money for legal trouble. She handed HKD220,000 to a man posing as a lawyer and later paid another HKD200,000 in supposed medical fees in Hong Kong. She only realized the scam after meeting her son and reported it to the police.

