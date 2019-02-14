Electoral Commission head commits to open election

The Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive (CE) Election, Song Man Lei, has pledged that the fifth CE election will be “open, fair and honest.”

Yesterday, members of the commission took an oath during an inauguration ceremony held at the government headquarters. Song made the remark on the sidelines of the ceremony.

According to Song, members of the commission will meet regularly every week to discuss electoral affairs and make decisions regarding election matters, after which they will report to the public regarding its work.

The meetings will be held regularly each Friday, and their schedule will be pre-announced to the public and the media.

“We will report to the media and the public as soon as possible after each meeting,” Song said, adding that the commission’s goal is to hold the election “effectively, openly and fairly.”

Questioned by the media, Song remarked “I want to reiterate that, in regards to any election-related illegal situations and crimes, we have the responsibility and obligation to report them to the relevant council.”

Song also noted that she will not make assumptions regarding whether the Chairman of the Legislative Assembly Ho Iat Seng will run for the position of CE (more on p7).

“According to the law, he must be nominated, and he must participate in the election campaign,” said Song.

Regarding the exact date of the CE election, Song only said that the election will be held within 60 days following the election of the members to the CE election committee.

“We don’t have a date yet. It will be announced by the CE,” pointed out Song.

The Electoral Affairs Commission is responsible for coordinating the process to choose the 400-member Chief Executive Election Committee, and thereafter to coordinate the actual election of a new Chief Executive. This must be determined by June 16.

The members of the commission are: the judge from the Court of Final Appeal, Song Man Lei; the Assistant Prosecutor-General of the Public Prosecutions Office, Chan Tsz King; the Judge of the Court of Second Instance, Tong Hio Fong; the Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, Kou Peng Kuan; and, the Director of the Government Information Bureau, Chan Chi Ping.

The commission will define the place and the opening hours of the election, and will also provide clarification on issues relating to the election of members of the election committee, and the election of the CE.

The commission will be dissolved 150 days after publication of the result of the CE election.

Share this: Tweet



