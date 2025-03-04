Eligible households start selecting units from 2019 competition

The Housing Bureau (IH) is notifying eligible households from the 2019 affordable housing competition to select their units starting today. This final competition under the previous affordable housing scheme includes 2,993 qualified buyers. Official letters with unit choices and prices have been sent out, and a catalog of available units is online. The 3,017 units in Zone A include T1, T2, and T3 models. Selected buyers must bring the necessary documents to finalize their selection without making a payment at signing.

Related