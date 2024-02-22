Ella Lei calls for more gov’t support to further employment opportunities

Lawmaker Ella Lei is urging the government to take further action to address employability challenges in Macau.

Speaking to the press at an event earlier this week, Lei said the government needs to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of training programs, consider the value of internships, and implement targeted initiatives aimed at both fresh graduates and middle-aged individuals.

By focusing on practical skills, industry collaborations, and reducing entry barriers, Macau could enhance the employability of its citizens and foster a more inclusive and prosperous workforce. While acknowledging the positive impact of existing initiatives, Lei underscored the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the system to ensure its overall effectiveness.

One key criticism she raised about existing initiatives is their short duration, which often lack work experience. “For example, one of these classes typically lasts around 10 hours, but participants may not gain actual practical experience. I hope the government can launch more practical training programs this year, which could include the addition of an internship program. Simply providing training is not sufficient if it does not lead to tangible job placements,” said Lei.

She advocates for the expansion of practical training programs that offer participants valuable hands-on experience and internships directly connecting them with potential employers. She believes that government training and internship programs should help fresh graduates to understand the Macau employment market, development trends, and available job vacancies to enable them to make informed career decisions.

Lei suggested that fresh graduates and middle-aged job seekers could benefit from such programs by establishing partnerships with industries such as hospitality. This would allow participants to gain industry exposure and allow employers to assess their capabilities before making hiring decisions.

“Fresh graduates often face challenges due to their limited work experience. By offering employment programs tailored to their needs and lowering barriers to entry, the government can better facilitate their transition into the workforce. Additionally, middle-aged job seekers who may encounter obstacles in obtaining employment should be given special attention. Incentives for employers to hire workers from this demographic can help bridge the gap between job seekers and available opportunities,” said Lei.

Lei also highlighted the shortcomings of Macau’s existing training programs in comparison to neighboring regions, which have comprehensive employment plans for middle-aged job seekers. She believes that Macau lacks specific employment plans for middle-aged job seekers, and supports the adoption of more targeted initiatives to encourage employers to hire middle-aged job seekers or people with disabilities.

“Recognizing the value and experience that middle-aged individuals bring to the workforce can help break down barriers and increase their employment opportunities,” Lei concluded. Staff Reporter