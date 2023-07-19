Emma Raducanu and Wu Yibing to join MGM Macau Tennis Masters line up

The MGM Macau Tennis Masters will see the participation of Emma Raducanu and Asia’s young talent, Wu Yibing, to the star-studded line-up, gaming operator MGM and IMG announced in a press conference yesterday.

Swiss star Belinda Bencic along with Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe of the United States were the first names unveiled last month.

Taking place on December 2 and 3 at the Macao East Asian Games Dome, this mixed hardcourt tournament will feature four players from the men’s tour and two from the women’s circuit. The singles matches will be played in a best-of-three sets format, with a ten-point match tiebreak replacing the third set.

The action-packed MGM Macau Tennis Masters will consist of two men’s singles matches and one mixed doubles on Saturday, followed by a women’s singles match and two men’s singles matches on Sunday.

“After years without top-flight tennis in Macau, we believe this is the perfect location for two days of high-level sports entertainment,” said Luiz Carvalho, senior vice president, Tennis Events from IMG said.

“We previously announced Belinda, Taylor and Frances – three stars with distinct personalities who will captivate sports fans in Macau and the surrounding area. Now, having Emma Raducanu and Wu Yibing join them is brilliant and adds more firepower,” he added.

Emma Raducanu transformed into a sporting superstar after she captured the title at the 2021 US Open, while earlier in 2023, Wu Yibing became the first national player to win an ATP title. In back-to-back matches, which involved saving championship points, the former junior world Number 1 defeated Taylor Fritz and John Isner to claim the Dallas title.

The MGM Macau Tennis Masters will soon announce one more men’s player to complete the impressive line-up.

Ticket sales for the MGM Macau Tennis Masters will open at 12 p.m. on August 1.

The last tennis match when renowned players competed in Macau was The Venetian Macao Tennis Showdown in 2007; this was the grand finale of a three-leg Pete Sampras vs Roger Federer Asia exhibition match tour.

Staff Reporter