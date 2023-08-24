Endangered tortoises smuggled into Macau

Three endangered red-footed tortoises were found in a plastic bag in a private vehicle trying to exit mainland China from the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Gongbei Customs has announced.

The reptiles were confirmed to be the endangered species on Aug. 15.

During the small hours on July 28, the driver of a vehicle on the northbound travel for Macau vehicles scheme was seen to act stealthily while trying to pass the immigration checkpoint on the bridge to Macau.

While searching the vehicle, Customs officers found a plastic bag under the second row of seats, which contained three tortoises. Their carapace is oblong, crimson black, with light yellow plaques in the center of each scutellum, and large scales on the front of the forelimbs, which are red in color.

They were sent for lab examinations and were confirmed to be the endangered species. The species is protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The Gongbei Customs has reminded the public that according to laws and regulations in China, no endangered species should be imported or exported unless otherwise permitted by competent national authorities. Violations are a criminal offense and violators can be prosecuted under the law. AL