Entertainment | The Roadhouse hosting blues band until weekend

The Roadhouse Macau has once again invited a blues band, Bleu Rascals, to perform at its sports bar for two weeks.

Following the band’s win at the Cotai International Jazz & Blues Festival back in 2013, the Filipino band, composed of three young performers, has been receiving a series of international jazz festival invitations abroad.

Bleu Rascals bested some 118 competitors during the festival.

Back in Macau with a solo vocal performer Ceasar Salcedo, the band will be playing live at The Roadhouse until Saturday.

Speaking to Times, vocalist and guitarist of the band, Paul Marney Leobrera, shared that Macau remains their favorite destination to perform, following performances in regions including Hong Kong, Japan, Guam, Tennessee and Vietnam.

According to the frontman, winning the festival in Cotai was the band’s most glorious moment.

“We’ve been here at The Roadhouse for many times already. We were here at the opening; The Roadhouse is like family to us,” he added.

“It’s always been amazing. It really feels like home. You always feel like it’s family just by playing music and having a good time.

The jazz band plays covers of artists including John Mayer and Jimi Hendrix.

At The Roadhouse, the band also plays their original compositions from their first album, released several years ago.

“It really is our favorite place to perform. There’s a sort of vibe that The Roadhouse gives and makes us want to go back every time,” the vocalist said.

According to Leobrera, the invitations the band receives abroad are all unexpected. As he recalls, he was just 17 years old when he dreamt of forming a band that would perform in crowds.

The band also plays as a resident performer in the sports bar’s branch in Manila.

Although The Roadhouse still has not disclosed further information about when the band will perform at its restobar, it hinted that the band would return to the SAR this year.

Share this: Tweet





