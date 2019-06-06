Environment | Gov’t bureau displeased, foresees tougher time ahead

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) issued the “Macau Environmental Condition Report 2018” yesterday, on World Environment Day.

In the report, the DSPA admitted that it was not satisfied with the environmental conditions of the city. As both the level of consumption and emissions rose, the Bureau foresees the city’s environment facing mounting challenges.

The annual report documents the state of, and changes to, various aspects of the environment in Macau, including the air and water quality, and the volume of solid waste produced.

It concluded that the amount of solid waste had increased in 2018, compared with the data from 2017. However, as the population of the city rose, the average solid waste disposal amount was similar to that in 2017.

The DSPA noted that the scope of recyclable materials was expanded, while more locations for recyclable collection were added. The rate of recycling in 2018 is 22.1%, the same as in 2017.

It should be noted that the DSPA has pledged to lower waste disposal amount per capita.

The land area of green spaces managed by the Municipal Affairs Bureau stood unchanged in 2018 from the previous year. Last year Macau saw the addition of a piece of reclaimed land connecting the peninsula with the new Bridge, and so the green land area per capita decreased slightly.

The number of tree and plant species on sidewalk recorded no change in 2018, but the number of trees recorded a rise, attributed to replanting efforts following the passage of deadly Typhoon Hato in 2017. The number of trees has still not returned to its pre-Hato level.

Macau has also become a noisier city. Out of the six noise measuring stations citywide, three, namely the Shek Pai Wan, Rua Correia da Silva, and the Ecological Zone stations, recorded louder noise on average. There were more loud noise reports in 2018 than in 2017.

In terms of air quality, over 92% of all days last year recorded “Good” or “Fair” air quality. The main pollutant in 2018 was ozone, with the density of sulfur dioxide and of carbon monoxide recording a drop.

Additionally, the average density of nitrogen dioxide was above standard at both roadsides and residential areas. The DSPA attributed the poor quality to emissions from vehicles and power plants.

With regards to the greenhouse gas level, the emission estimate for 2017 was 11.4% higher than that for 2016. It was attributed to the 60% increase in local power production.

In contrast, the density of PM10 and of PM2.5 were averagely lower than the standard level.

Water quality and nutrition level were positive in 2018. Water in the Inner Harbor area recorded a higher nutrient level.

Educational and promotional activities on environmental protection decreased in number last year, but the overall number of participants grew. Staff reporter