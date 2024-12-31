Macau gears up for NYE celebrations

As the clock counts down to midnight, Macau is gearing up for one of its most anticipated nights of the year: New Year’s Eve.

From extravagant parties in iconic locations to intimate gatherings in cozy venues, organizers are promising celebrations more vibrant and diverse than ever for all those looking to ring in 2025 with style.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has organized two countdown events in Macau Peninsula and Taipa.

Revelers can head to the “Macau Countdown Concert” at Sai Van Lake Square or the “Taipa Countdown Show” at Taipa Houses Museum, which will start at 10 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 31 respectively.

The two events will feature famed Hong Kong singers George Lam, Sally Yeh, and Johnny Yip, among other artists and local acts. Additionally, the “Taipa Countdown Show” will feature cultural booths from the Indonesian, Indian, Myanmar, Philippine, and Vietnamese communities.

The Macao Orchestra will also collaborate with Grammy-winning Japanese jazz pianist Hiromi Uehara on the same day, offering a rare musical experience titled “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Presents: Jazz Carnival – Macao Orchestra New Year Concert 2025.”

Adrenaline seekers can look forward to the “CEM New Year’s Eve Run,” which will be held Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

The event marks the first large-scale opening of the Coloane Power Station to the public, providing a unique experience for runners.

Those seeking a livelier atmosphere can look forward to countdown parties held Dec. 31 at Macau’s multiple resorts.

Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau is also hosting its annual “Countdown to Joy New Year’s Eve Party” in the hotel lobby, from 9 p.m. onwards.

Sister-property Grand Coloane Resort has its own share of celebrations, with the “Countdown Bash: The Finale Party” in the Panorama Lounge at 10 p.m., the “New Year’s Eve Countdown Party” in Café Panorama at 7 p.m., and the “New Year’s Day Brunch and Bubbles” for those who want to indulge in more celebrations on New Year’s Day.

Starting at 8 p.m., Altira Macau’s 38 Lounge is hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations, offering unrivalled views of the peninsula.

MGM Macau’s ABA Bar has live band performances and themed cocktails for New Year’s Eve, while MGM Cotai’s Bar 58 is filled with live band music to kick off the countdown.

Sands China is bringing back its long-awaited countdown event, which promises to be on a grander scale this year.

Starting at 9:30 p.m., Le Jardin will feature live entertainment from Tess Collins & The Party Animals and DJ Ryan.

The Parisian Macao’s Eiffel Tower is set to be the canvas for a sound and light show at 11:55 p.m., after which on the stroke of midnight, a 360-degree pyrotechnics display will light up the night sky, accompanied by a specially composed soundtrack.

Fireworks will be launched from various locations including The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, and The Londoner Macao.

More countdown celebrations can also be found at Galaxy Macau.

Andaz Macau is promoting a wide range of entertainment at its countdown event, ranging from DJ sets and live music to beer pong, fortune tellers, tabletop curling, and unicycle entertainers.

China Rouge will embrace an 80s theme with live music and performances, with prizes for “Best Costume” and “Best Group Costume.”

Meanwhile, the Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge is promoting a luxurious experience of unlimited selected whiskies, Mumm Cordon Rouge NV Champagne, wines, and cocktails, plus a lucky draw to win prizes.

Available 8 p.m. onwards, The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge invites guests to the Roaring-Twenties-themed “Putting on the Ritz Countdown Party,” where premium champagne and gourmet dishes will be served.

The St. Regis Bar is also inviting guests to the “Glitzy and Glamorous New Year’s Eve Celebration,” which will start at 9 p.m.

With a gold and silver theme, attendees are invited to dance along with decadent cocktails, delicious dishes, and live jazz performances as the countdown to 2025 begins. Staff Reporter