Survey reveals 10% of workers faced pay cuts in 2024

A recent survey by the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) and the Macau Economic Association has unveiled mixed results regarding employee work status across various industries. Conducted from January to December 2024, the survey gathered over 2,000 valid responses, indicating that while many workers have retained their salaries, significant challenges persist.

Nearly 70% of respondents reported no changes to their salaries this year.

However, about 10% experienced pay cuts, reflecting ongoing economic pressures.

Lawmaker Lam Lon Wai noted that “the economic landscape continues to pose challenges for many workers,” stressing the need for stronger labor protections.

The survey also assessed job satisfaction, yielding an average score of 6.19 out of 10. Although this represents a slight improvement from previous years, over 52% of respondents expressed concerns about their work environment.

“Despite a decrease in anxiety levels, many employees remain worried about job security and industry stability,” Lam stated at a press conference.

In terms of turnover recovery post-pandemic, the survey found that 40% of companies have regained between 70% and 90% of their pre-pandemic revenue.

Conversely, nearly 10% reported recovering less than half of their previous turnover, highlighting the uneven recovery across different sectors in Macau’s economy.

The survey also identified ongoing issues related to illegal labor practices. Lam pointed out that “the problem of illegal non-resident workers remains serious,” with 630 illegal workers apprehended between 2023 and early 2024. He called for a comprehensive review of the Labour Relations Law to enhance employee rights and improve law enforcement efficiency.

Regarding career development, more than 40% of respondents expressed a desire for increased on-the-job training opportunities. Lam emphasized the importance of vocational skills training and suggested establishing scholarships for middle-aged employees to encourage further education. He advocated for incorporating certifications into promotion and salary considerations to foster continuous learning.

The survey explored employees’ intentions regarding job changes as well. Only 11% indicated they were considering a career switch, a decrease from previous surveys. This suggests that while anxiety persists, workers may feel slightly more secure in their current positions.

In response to global challenges such as extreme weather conditions, Lam proposed improvements to workplace guidelines to ensure employee safety during adverse events. He urged companies to adopt scientific assessment tools like the heat index to better protect workers.

Additionally, the survey stated that “it is crucial for employers to respect employees’ private time,” recommending businesses grant workers the “right to disconnect” to maintain a healthier work-life balance.

Local underemployment has worsened, with the number of underemployed individuals rising by 1,100 to a total of 5,800 for the rolling three-month period ending in November 2024. This marks a significant increase of 23.4% compared to previous figures from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), published on December 30, 2024.

Most underemployed individuals are concentrated in the real estate and business sectors as well as transport and storage. Underemployment reflects a troubling trend where individuals are forced to accept part-time roles or positions that do not match their skills or wage expectations due to a lack of better job opportunities.

The overall underemployment rate in Macau has now reached 1.5%, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from earlier periods.