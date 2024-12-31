Govt denies restricting press freedom

The Macau government has refuted accusations of hindering the work of certain media outlets, insisting that it has “always safeguarded freedom of the press in accordance with the law.”

In response to a written question from lawmaker Ron Lam, the Government Information Bureau (GCS) stated that the exclusion of some media outlets from official events is due to the “greater demand from overseas media outlets.”

Both the lawmaker and the Macau Journalists Association had previously accused the government of restricting the work of certain media outlets by excluding them from official events.

GCS, however, denied these accusations, reiterating that it has “always safeguarded press freedom in accordance with the law, strictly following legal provisions, and protecting the right to information” of media professionals.

GCS explained that the government’s invitations to official events have been limited to journalists from daily and weekly newspapers, television, radio, and news agencies due to “limited space at the venue.” This has resulted in publications such as the monthly publication All About Macau, as well as some international publications and agencies, being prevented from attending these events.

In response to Lam’s questions, GCS reiterated the argument that there has been a greater demand from overseas media outlets for news coverage of official events. The organizing entities, GCS said, prioritize television and radio stations, publications with greater frequency, and news agencies, which is a “common international practice.”

The Macau Journalists Association, however, has refuted this argument, stating that the rooms used for press conferences have the capacity to accommodate many more journalists than those who are present.

GCS also stated that most press conferences are broadcast live, allowing local and overseas media outlets to access the information released, even if they are not present at the location. Additionally, the government disseminates various reporting materials, such as texts, images, videos, and infographics, through different platforms to the media outlets.

Victoria Chan