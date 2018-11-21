Environment | New vehicles’ emissions requirements tightened

To improve the air quality in Macau and protect the health of local residents, the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) and the Transport Bureau (DSAT) have changed the city’s emissions requirements by implementing new restrictions which took effect yesterday.

The importation of highly polluting vehicles will be limited. The main changes include an upgrade of the emissions standards for light duty vehicles. Starting yesterday, the qualifying standard for petrol/liquefied gas vehicles has been tightened from Euro 4 to Euro 6 limit, while the qualifying standard for diesel vehicles is now Euro 5 instead of Euro 4.

The standard for heavy-duty liquefied natural gas vehicles has also been advanced to Euro 5.

The standards of new heavy- and light-duty motorcycles will mainly increase to the National 3 Emission Standard of China.

The government has also announced a transitional arrangement for vehicles ordered before the announcement of the new standards.

For the transitional arrangements, the importing entity must submit the required documents to DSAT within 15 days from yesterday, so that the original emissions standards can be applied to vehicles within 270 days after the new requirements come into effect.

In addition, several governmental departments have also reviewed tax benefit measures for environmentally friendly vehicles. The review results suggested narrowing down the tax benefits. Tax benefits for cars damaged by Typhoon Hato remain the same.

