Victim assaulted by husband in brutal domestic violence episode

Police have arrested a man accused of brutally assaulting his wife in a disturbing case of domestic violence that occurred on the night of June 28.

According to the Judiciary Police (PJ) report, the victim, a woman who had been married to the suspect for over 20 years, alleged that the suspect had a history of assaulting her, with incidents dating back to 2022. Though the victim had filed a police report in 2023, she eventually withdrew her complaint. It is thought that she may have done so out of fear of further repercussions, the PJ stated.

On the night in question, the suspect was engaged in drunken behavior, when the suspect accused the victim of having an affair. This triggered a violent outburst, during which the suspect subjected the victim to a horrific ordeal. He allegedly stripped her clothes, beat her, forced her to kneel and pray, tied her up with a telephone wire, and covered her mouth with a cloth. The abuse lasted for over two hours, leaving the victim’s head and body injured in multiple places.

The suspect was arrested Monday at his workplace In the Northern District. Authorities found evidence on the suspect’s mobile phone, including images of the victim begging for mercy, which corroborated the allegations.

The suspect has been charged with violating Article 6 of the Criminal Code and the Penal Code, which carry increased penalties for domestic violence.

“This case is particularly brutal and will have serious physical and emotional consequences for the victim,” said a police spokesperson, who declined to identify either the victim or the suspect to protect their privacy within their close-knit community.

The victim sought medical attention at Hospital Centre S. Januario following the incident. While the extent of her injuries was described as “normal,” the police noted that her head and multiple other body parts were harmed during the prolonged assault that lasted over two hours.

Last year, only 8% of all cases opened by the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) regarding suspicions of crimes related to the law on preventing and combating domestic violence have resulted in charges.

The number of suspected cases of domestic violence in Macau in 2023 totaled 40, including 26 cases in which the victims were the marriage partner, 11 where the victims were children, leaving the other three to be related to other family members.

In 2023, the government has investigated a total of 1,781 notifications for suspected cases of domestic violence, which resulted in only 40 confirmed cases.

Experts urge victims to seek help and not hesitate to report abuse as the consequences can be severe and long-lasting.

Resident who are at risk of suffering from domestic violence are encouraged to call the Social Welfare Bureau’s (IAS) hotline at 2823 3030. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and assisted by social service professionals.

Victoria Chan