Ethical solution needed for Macau Jockey Club horses

Macau authorities are seeking an ethical solution for three ceremonial horses currently housed at the Macau Jockey Club.

The horses’ welfare came under scrutiny last week as social media calls grew to relocate or retire the animals.

Municipal Affairs Bureau officials confirmed last week veterinarians had examined the three horses.

The veterinary evaluation declared all three animals to be in good health.

This medical assessment came after a former club employee delivered a petition requesting the horses be relocated to Coloane Island for long-term care and retirement.

Meanwhile, the Macau Jockey Club said the horses are not destined for euthanasia as some social media posts had suggested.

A club spokesperson said the intention is to rehome the animals abroad, though further details on the planned relocation were not provided, as cited in a TDM report.

With differing narratives emerging from social media versus the racing club and government authorities, the fate of the horses remains unclear.

Municipal and club officials indicated they are working cooperatively to find a resolution that prioritizes the horses’ welfare in a humane and ethical manner.

An agreement on next steps is expected once all stakeholders have had a chance to properly evaluate the situation and consider options for providing the animals with a suitable quality of life into retirement.

After more than 40 years, Macau’s hippodrome hosted its final races March 30, bringing an end to the sport in the city renowned for its massive casinos.

In January, the city’s government announced the termination of its contract with the Macau Jockey Club, effective April. The decision came at the request of the Macau Horse Race Company, citing operational challenges as a reason for the closure.

