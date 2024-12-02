Ethiopian, Russian wins in Macau marathon

Ethiopian Fikadu Debele and Alexandra Morozova from Russia won the men’s and women’s 43rd Galaxy Entertainment Macau International Marathon.

In the men’s marathon, Debele defended his title from last year, shaving almost two minutes off last year’s time.

Debele crossed the finish line in 2:12:16 ahead of Anderson Seroi from Kenya and Mesfin Bekele also from Ethiopia, who completed the top three.

In the women’s marathon, Mozorova won the title for the first time in 2:34:22, ahead of Rodah Tanui and Tecla Kirongo from Kenya.

In the local athletes’ category, the top three in the men’s marathon were Wang Kun, Fong Ieng Wai and Leong Kin Kei. Wang Kun also smashed the Macau record with a time of 2:24:35.

In the women’s marathon, the top three local athletes were Wu Yangyang (3:10:46), Chio Tong Tong, and Xu Zhonghuang.

In the half-marathon distance (men’s), Mathew Samperu from Kenya won in 1:04:50 followed by his compatriots Eston Mwangi, and Joseph Ngare.

In the women’s half-marathon Emebet Getawy Beyene from Ethiopia was the fastest, followed by the Chinese Liya Guo and Muriuki Wambui from Kenya.

In the local athletes’ category, the top three in the men’s half-marathon were Wong Chin Wa, Ip Weng Tou, and Ip Seng Tou, while in the women’s Wong San San, Chao Hang Fa, and Kong Kuan Wai topped the classification, respectively.

This year, the Senior Trophy was won by 73-year-old Qi Zhirong.