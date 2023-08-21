EU report highlights risks undermining freedoms; Central and local authorities refute accusations

Both the local government and the central government have issued statements condemning the report issued by the European Commission and the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The report is their 23rd annual report to the European Parliament and the Council on political and economic developments in the Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

The Commission’s report, which covers local developments in 2022, expressed concerns over the risks undermining fundamental freedoms mostly related to the growing focus on national security and “eroding the ‘One country, two systems’ principle and Macau’s high degree of autonomy.”

The Macau government expressed in a statement its “strong opposition to content within the 2022 annual report on the MSAR, issued lately by the EU.”

In the same statement, the government said, “The report blatantly defamed the work Macau has done regarding revising the city’s Law on Safeguarding National Security, and made smears regarding the condition of human rights and rule of law in Macau.”

It added, “It also contained baseless claims concerning Macau’s successful implementation of the ‘One country, two systems’ principle. In doing so, the report demonstrated completely its attempt at political manipulation based on bias.”

The local government also said that since the handover, “the city has seen rapid economic development, while the city’s residents have fully enjoyed extensive rights and freedoms enshrined in the Basic Law of Macau. The ‘One country, two systems’ principle has also been successfully implemented. These are undeniable facts.”

The statement added that “With the strong support of the central government, along with concerted effort from across the community, Macau will surely see further achievements under the ‘One country, two systems’ principle.”

References to the interference of the EU on Macau’s internal affairs and, consequently to China’s domestic affairs were also noted with the government urging the EU “to act in line with international law and the fundamental norms of international relations regarding a ‘non-intervention’ approach to the internal affairs of other countries.”

The government called on the EU to act on their pledges of support to Macau’s ruling principles, matching the “positive words with actions.”

Concurrently, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in Macau, Liu Xianfa, has also issued a statement, expressing “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the publication by the EU of the Annual Report on political and economic developments of Macau in 2022.”

Liu noted that the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Macau considers the report a rude interference in the affairs of the MSAR as well as China’s internal affairs as it undermines the ‘One country, two systems’ principle, shamelessly attacking Macau’s national security laws and ignoring the local economic and social development as well as human rights and the rule of law.

The EU report focused mainly on the passing of the bill to amend the 2009 national security law.

“The amended law expands the scope of the existing offenses to include non-violent actions under subversion and further widens the definition of sedition. The scope of the charge of collusion has been broadened to include any organization, association and individual outside of Macau,” the Committee noted in a press statement after the adoption of the report.

In the report’s summary, the EU noted that regular reports on Macau’s status and developments have continued since the handover in 1999, with the EU and its member states closely following Macau’s political and economic developments under the ‘One country, two systems’ principle.

The EU also stated its support for the ‘One country, two systems” principle and its implementation under the Macau Basic Law, “which is intended to ensure that the way of life, rule of law and protection of fundamental rights and freedoms in Macau remains unchanged until 2049.”

According to the report, the EU is particularly concerned with what they called the “acceleration of Macau’s integration into the national development plan.”

The report also mentions a “drastic change in the gaming environment,” with the trial of Alvin Chau, the chairperson of the largest casino junket operator, and the adoption of a new gaming law.

In the chapter dedicated to the political, legal and social developments, the report mentions the disqualification of 21 candidates ahead of the Legislative Assembly (AL) elections in 2021, noting that “the opposition is no longer represented in the Assembly,” while the annual AL report mentions that the efficiency of this body had “significantly increased” in 2022.

It is also mentioned that the same AL president, Kou Hoi In, had been reelected among the local delegates to the National People’s Congress (NPC), noting that from the 12 delegates elected, nine were former NPC members.

The changes at the helm of the Macau Lawyers’ Association which elected Vong Hin Fai as the new president were also noted, with the report noting, once again, Vong’s ties, as an AL lawmaker and an NPC member.

Other changes that concern the EU and were also listed in the report are related to pressure over press freedom since “the Macau Portuguese and English Press Association, elected a new board that pledged to work with the government and to obtain more funding from the Government Information Bureau (GCS).”