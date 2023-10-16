Events to be held to mark 20th founding anniversary of Forum Macao

A series of events will be held this month to mark the 20th founding anniversary of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (PSCs) (Macao), also known as Forum Macao.

The events include a high-level symposium, an exhibition, a trade fair and a culture week for China and the PSCs, the secretariat of the forum said last week at a press conference.

The symposium, to be convened on Oct. 20, will discuss how Macau’s advantages, scientific and technological innovations, and modern finance can effectively help with economic development in China and the PSCs.

The exhibition, scheduled on Oct. 20-Dec. 20, will review the development of the forum during the past two decades, and introduce its contributions to the exchanges and cooperation between China and the PSCs.

The secretariat also said it will set up a pavilion to showcase the unique images of China and PSCs at the trade fair to be held from Oct. 19 to 22.

The 15th culture week between China and PSCs aims to present the cultural charms of China and PSCs with performances, gourmet food, handicrafts, and workshops, the secretariat added. MDT/Xinhua