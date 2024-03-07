Exclusive Japanese Gastronomic Extravaganza at MGM

For this spring season, MGM offers an exclusive taste of Japan in March and April for all gastronomic enthusiasts. The time-limited collaborations at MGM MACAU feature delights from Tokyo’s acclaimed Edomae sushi house Hakkoku,and Hakata’s renowned tonkotsu ramen from Hide-Chan in Kyushu.

Acclaimed Sushi Master Returns for Four-Handed Collaboration

Hiroyuki Sato, the owner and sushi master of one of Tokyo’s most sought-after Edomae sushi house, Hakkoku, will make a return to MGM, joining forces with his protégé, Manato Ueno, Chef de Cuisine of SUSHIDAN at Rossio from March 12 to 16, for a limited five-day omakase pop-up experience.

As one of the youngest sushi chefs to have garnered a Michelin star in Japan, Chef Sato expanded his culinary vision in 2018 and 2020 by opening his own Edomae sushi restaurants Hakkoku and SUSHIDAN respectively in Tokyo. And In 2022, he opened the first overseas branch of SUSHIDAN, known as SUSHIDAN at Rossio in MGM MACAU. Sato is known for his signature Akazu seasonedShari (sushi rice), which is blended with different types of aged red vinegars that complement the umami of the top-quality seasonalNeta (seafood topping). Chef Sato’s finest craftsmanship of Edomae sushi is also reflected in his fish-aging and curing skills that elicit the distinctive flavor of every piece of sushi with the perfect balance. The five-day limited omakase experience is priced at MOP2,188* per guest, with premium sake pairing available for an additional MOP550* per guest.

Renowned Hakata Hide-Chan Ramen’s First Debut in Macau

From March 21 to April 7, at Rossio, the Michelin Bib Gourmand recommended Hide-Chan Ramen from Fukuoka of Kyushu makes its first debut in Macau, with founder Hideto Kawahara presenting his signature tonkotsu pork bone ramen which have captivated Japan and the world.

Born into a family of the top three ramen restaurants in Kyushu, for over 30 years, Kawahara-san has been upholding the traditional craftsmanship as a ramen artisan and injecting innovations. Hide-Chan’s broth is meticulously prepared by simmering over 40 kg of pork bones from the collagen-rich rear leg cuts for at least 10 hours daily with utmost precision, with strict control on acid-alkaline balance and purification. Its secret recipe and pursuit of perfection sets off a new wave of Kyushu’s tonkotsu ramen with ultimate flavor fusion. In addition to its signature ramen options, Chef Kawahara will present an exclusive ramen for the first time at Macau’s pop-up. Hide-Chan’s pop-up ramen options at Rossio are priced from MOP 128* each.

