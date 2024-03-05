Exhibition highlights climate change challenges

The local office of international charity organization Oxfam is holding a photo exhibition to raise awareness of the impact of climate change, the office has announced in a statement.

Oxfam said that extreme weather conditions have become more frequent globally with a growing severity of impact on humanity and the environment. It is a significant challenge for current and future generations, the group added.

As such, the group desires to utilize this photographic exhibition to tell the stories about the way in which vulnerable groups of people have coped with climate change and consequential challenges.

Oxfam hopes that, after visiting the exhibition, the public will gain a deeper understanding of the impact of climate change across the globe, and through their own actions, take steps to protect the environment. It also urges decision-makers to encourage the reduction of emissions and provide assistance to climate-vulnerable groups, thus promoting climate justice, the charity added.

The group joins hands with humanist photographer Qiu Bi, who has in the past year immersed herself in several remote areas in Asia and witnessed how unpredictable weather had led to crop failures and how climate disasters devastated the homes of many people.

The exhibition will feature the livelihoods of communities in various regions, such as Liugou Village in Shaanxi Province, Wangjinzhuang Village in Hebei Province, Gyatang Grassland in Qinghai Province, and the Baitadi District of Nepal.

The exhibition is now open at Big Pie Art Space, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day from now until the end of March.