Experts propose comprehensive Inner Harbour flood measures

Lawmakers and local leaders proposed solutions, including incorporating flood control measures into the light rail’s western line, using offshore reclamation projects, and drawing inspiration from the Inner Harbour flood control strategies. The Macau General Union of Neighbourhood Associations (UGAMM) has held a symposium to address persistent flooding at the Inner Harbour. Merchants and businesses expressed concerns about the rainwater pumping station and sewer project, emphasizing the urgent need to complete the work and find a solution to the flooding issue.

